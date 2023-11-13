SAINT PAUL, Minn — Carter Bjerke scored 14 points as St. Thomas beat North Central (MN) 100-54 on Sunday night.
Bjerke was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Raheem Anthony shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Tyler VanEtten finished with seven points for the Rams (0-1). Braden Barger added seven points for North Central (MN). Carrington McNeal also had six points.
NEXT UP
St. Thomas hosts Cal Poly in its next matchup on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
