St. Scholastica will join the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 athletic season and Macalester, which left the league in football in 2001 to play an independent schedule, will return to conference.

Macalester has played football in the Midwest Conference since 2014.

The move comes after conference and the University of St. Thomas announced last year that the Tommies would leave the Division III conference and upgrade their programs to Division I.

St. Scholastica, located in Duluth, has been a member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, which includes schools in Minnesota and three other states.

"We were approached by MIAC leadership recently about the possibility of membership," said St. Scholastica President Barbara McDonald in a news release. "We did an extensive internal assessment on what the move would mean for not only our athletics department and student-athletes, but the College as a whole. This is a very good fit with our institutional identity, and with the aspirations of Saints coaches, student-athletes and fans."

The MIAC will split into two divisions for the 2021 season.

Macalester will play in the Skyline Division with Augsburg, Bethel, Concordia and Hamline, with the Northwoods Division consisting of Carleton, Gustavus, Saint John's, St. Olaf and St. Scholastica.

Teams will play four divisional games, followed by a Championship Week with teams facing the corresponding seed in the other division. The top two seeds will play for the MIAC title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Playoffs.

The format is similar to the one used in the Midwest Conference.

"This is an exciting time for Macalester football as we go back to our historical roots and rejoin the MIAC," Macalester coach Tony Jennison said.