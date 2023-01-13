For the second day in a row, St. Paul's Humboldt High School went into lockdown under threat of a potential firearm on school grounds.

St. Paul police spokesperson Mike Ernster said officers were sent to Humboldt High School at 9:47 a.m. Friday for reports of three male students fighting with staff. They arrived to the school at 30 Baker St. E. to find two staff members with minor injuries.

Staff explained that the students were brought to the office after it was reported that one of them may have brought a BB gun to school. A metal wand used on that student alerted them to something metal in his waistband. It turned out to be a metal lid on a jar which is suspected to have contained marijuana.

The two other students, who were waiting outside the office at the time, became "agitated and argumentative" with staff and attempted to free the other student from the office. A confrontation began between staff and those two students, leading a staff member to use pepper spray.

Two of the students fled the school on foot and have not been found. Both of the staff members were treated and released at the scene by paramedics.

A staff member believes that the two students fled because they had a weapon, but police said that no weapons were seen. The student who did not flee was cited for marijuana possession and disorderly conduct before being released to a parent.

No other arrests have been made, and Ernster said the incident is still being investigated.

St. Paul Public Schools Communications Specialist Ryan Stanzel said the lockdown was lifted after about an hour, adding that all students are safe and no threats were made.

In a letter to parents and community members, school president Valerie Littles-Butler said there will be extra security at the school Tuesday.

"We are committed to keeping the Humboldt complex a safe place to learn. We are working with the SPPS Security and Emergency Management team to have extra security in place on Tuesday," Littles-Butler's letter read. "There are serious consequences for students who bring weapons to school. We will follow our discipline procedures as outlined in the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. "

This is the second day in a row that a gun threat has prompted officials to lockdown Humboldt. The school went into lockdown Thursday after receiving reports of a student coming to school with a weapon. St. Paul police responded, but no weapon was found in that incident.