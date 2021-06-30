More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Lawyers argue whether Taylor is actually selling the Timberwolves and Lynx
U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud heard competing arguments from Glen Taylor's legal team and that of minority owner Meyer Orbach, who has sued Taylor.
St. Paul's heavily rebuilt Turf Club looks a lot like before the riots
Heavily damaged in last summer's riots, St. Paul's favorite music venue reopens with a familiar look.
Gophers
Landmark NCAA decision allows athletes to profit from name, image and likeness
The NCAA finally took action, knowing the laws in several states would permit athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, starting Thursday.
Gophers Basketball
Former star Carr withdraws from NBA draft; not likely to return to U
All-Big Ten point guard Marcus Carr is expected to finish his college career elsewhere being in the transfer portal