A 42-year-old St. Paul woman was identified Sunday as the victim of a weekend hit-and-run fatality in south Minneapolis.

Stacy Ann Morrison died of blunt-force injuries, according to a news release issued late Sunday from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Morrison was struck and found unconscious about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Bloomington Avenue and E. Lake Street and died there, despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate her.

Police believe that a vehicle, possibly a dark-colored sedan, struck the woman while southbound on Bloomington near Lake. The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing south on Bloomington.

Detectives are investigating the incident, the 16th vehicle-related death in the city this year. There were 12 over the same period in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted atCrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

ROCHELLE OLSON