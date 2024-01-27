The St. Paul Winter Carnival named its 2024 Royal Family on Friday night at RiverCentre, crowning Stephen W. Doody as King Boreas LXXXVII and Jennifer Westerhaus as Aurora, Queen of the Snows.

The royal coronation kicks off the 10-day carnival, which runs through Feb. 4. The royal pair will spend the next year representing St. Paul.

According to carnival lore, Boreas discovered St. Paul during his travels and decided to make it the capital of winter, ruling along with Aurora.

Doody, of South St. Paul, is a longtime financial adviser with Edward Jones. Westerhaus, of Chaska, is president of the West Lakes Chapter of the nonprofit National Charity League.

Michelle Boris, Amy Lynn Johnson, Katy Jo Johnson and Madalyn McGarry were named Wind princesses, and Ron Mikolai, John Omodt, Jamie Rued and Eddy Wiegert were named Wind princes.

For more information, go to wintercarnival.com.



