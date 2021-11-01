Voters head to the polls Tuesday in St. Paul, where Mayor Melvin Carter is facing seven challengers in his bid for a second term leading the capital city.

With national attention focused on Minneapolis' mayoral contest and ballot measures, Carter is quietly seeking re-election after a first term dominated by many of the same events that jolted St. Paul's twin city: the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and escalating violence and unrest.

Carter, who won a decisive victory in 2017, has far outraised opponents Miki Frost, Dino Guerin, Bill Hosko, Dora Jones-Robinson, Paul Langenfeld, Abu Nayeem and Scott Wergin.

But throughout campaign season, those candidates and others have criticized the mayor for his approach to public safety in the city — conversations that will likely continue in a second term should Carter win re-election.

Police Chief Todd Axtell announced last week that he will not seek reappointment once his term expires in June. The mayor will play a key role in the process of selecting his replacement and shaping the future of the department.

A quadruple homicide in September followed by a mass shooting near downtown in October have sparked calls for more funding for police, an issue Carter and Axtell have publicly sparred over as the mayor launched a suite of alternative public safety programs during his first term.

Carter has repeatedly responded to questions about police resources by pointing to other financial challenges facing St. Paul: a major street maintenance backlog; upkeep of parks and libraries; an affordable housing shortage — all while the city continues to recover from major revenue blows the pandemic dealt in 2020.

The $166 million St. Paul is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act presents an opportunity to address some of those issues. Carter has announced a broad plan to spend most of that aid on neighborhood safety, housing and jobs programs, though City Council members have indicated they would like to see more dollars allocated toward infrastructure maintenance.

St. Paul, like Minneapolis, uses ranked-choice voting in its municipal elections. In 2017, the city's first open mayoral contest in 12 years, Carter earned the more than 50% of first-choice votes needed to win the election in its first round.

The fifth-generation St. Paulite, the son of a former police officer and the Ramsey County Board Chair, became the city's first Black mayor. The first half of his first term was characterized by more traditional municipal matters, such as a fierce debate over an organized trash collection system that went to referendum in 2019 and moves forward in major development projects at the former Ford plant and Hillcrest Golf Club.

Then the murder of Floyd so close to home thrust Carter in the middle of national conversations about race and policing. During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden called on the mayor to participate in ads and virtual roundtables, prompting some speculation that Carter had his sights set on higher offices.

But the mayor, now 42, has dismissed such rumors, saying he is asking St. Paul voters for another four years to continue the work his administration has started in the growing and increasingly diverse city.