A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder in the random drive-by shooting death of a business executive shot to death while driving in St. Paul last year.

Melvin Williams, 17, entered the plea to second-degree murder while committing a drive-by shooting in Ramsey County District Court Friday in connection with the Feb. 16, 2022 killing of 34-year-old Yulia (Julia) Li. As part of that plea, Williams, who was 15 at the time of Li's killing, also pled guilty to assault in a separate juvenile case he was involved in. Because Williams was certified for prosecution as an adult for his charges, he could face a prison sentence of 32 years.

He will learn the length of his sentence during his September 7 court hearing.

Questions still remain about what led Williams to shoot Li as she drove home from a grocery store on Feb. 16, 2022.

Williams said he fired into the air when driving behind Li's vehicle, but admitted that at least one of those shots were fired towards her after prosecutors reviewed evidence of a bullet striking Li through her headrest.

Williams added that he did not know Li and shared no personal connection with her before firing his gun that day. He was on probation at the time, which barred him from having a firearm, and has been taking classes while in juvenile detention for the last year and a half.

Li moved from Kazakhstan into the cities in 2007 to study at the University of Minnesota. She obtained her master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas, and was working as a global business director before her death.

She is survived by her husband, parents and younger sister. They may watch Williams sentencing in September online via Zoom, as prosecutors asked that a Russian translator be provided to interpret court proceedings for the victim's family.

Li, worked at Vadnais Heights-based H.B. Fuller Co., where she excelled as a leader in marketing. Former colleagues described Li as a passionate and creative manager with a talent for synthesizing complex information into concise, visual presentations that appealed to the multinational companies that bought H.B. Fuller's personal hygiene and other consumer products.