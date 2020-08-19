Authorities have identified the St. Paul teen fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning during a domestic dispute.

Davant Coppage, 17, was killed at his Highwood Hills apartment following an argument with his older brother, police said. Coppage was an incoming senior at Harding High School, where he played wide receiver on the varsity football team.

Officers responded to his home on the 2200 block of Lower Afton Road around 3:15 a.m. on a report of two brothers fighting, one of whom had been cut with a knife.

Dispatchers told police that the 17-year-old suffered lacerations to his arm and beneath his eye, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Upon arrival, officers found Coppage unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His 24-year-old brother was arrested in connection with the slaying and remains jailed in Ramsey County. The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects before they are formally charged.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the violent encounter.

Coppage’s death marked the 20th homicide of the year.