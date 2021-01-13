A 17-year-old boy has admitted in adult court that he and an accomplice set a trap to rob a 19-year-old man in St. Paul that ended with their victim shot to death.

Arthur A. McGraw, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Feb. 15 of Marcus R. Johnson near the intersection of Ross Avenue and Kennard Street.

The plea agreement calls for McGraw to be given a 15-year term at sentencing on March 4, the County Attorney's Office said Wednesday. He would serve roughly two-thirds of that time in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Fellow defendant Rasheem S. Jones, 18, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to the same count and is now serving the same sentence that McGraw is likely to receive.

According to the St. Paul man's online obituary, he was survived by his parents and two siblings. Johnson had created a clothing brand called Splash Supply and was active in his church, his family said.

McGraw and Jones told an acquaintance they pulled out their guns while trying to rob Johnson, but he pulled up his shirt and showed a gun of his own, the charges against them read.

The pair shot Johnson and stole two baggies of marijuana, the charges continued. Jones told an investigator that he shot Johnson twice and McGraw shot him once.

PAUL WALSH