St. Paul educators on Wednesday ratified a contract struck between the teachers union and district that narrowly averted a strike in the state's second-largest school district earlier this month.

St. Paul Federation of Educators leaders said an overwhelming majority of the union's members approved the temporary agreement. It will now go to the school board.

If approved, the new two-year contract expires after June 30, 2023.

The tentative agreement between district and union leaders enshrines class size caps, adds language that guarantees the expansion of mental health services, and grants educational assistants a 13.5% raise over the next three years, according to the union. By next year, educational assistants will make $18.82 per hour.

They currently earn $15.94 per hour, union leaders said.

Teachers will get a 2% raise in each of the next two years and a bonus of up to $3,000, with $1,500 allocated for each of the last two academic years.

The union said the St. Paul district will also increase its contribution to teachers' health care plans and their retirement accounts.

Until now, class size caps have been part of a memorandum of understanding between the union and district. Unlike a contract, a memorandum's provisions aren't binding once the document expires.

Union leaders also said the district committed to setting aside $650,000 to hire six school psychologists.

"Now, more than ever, our students need more support. Not less. This contract is proof that educators and district leaders can come together to give students the resources they need and educators the recognition they deserve," union President Leah VanDassor said.

The union also said it secured contract language that requires weighted caseloads for special education teachers "so workloads are more manageable and students receive more individualized attention."

The ratification vote in St. Paul comes as educators in Minneapolis remain on strike. District officials in Minneapolis on Wednesday said they were asking teachers to end the strike and reiterating that their offer had reached their financial limit.