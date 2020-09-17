Drink beer, do some good.

Now through mid-October, the Lab Taproom is donating all proceeds from its new Black Is Beautiful IPA to the Minnesota-based nonprofit Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda), which supports entrepreneurs who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The Lab is one of more than 1,000 breweries across the globe that is making the beer under a shared label, Black is Beautiful, each of them raising funds for organizations that promote equality.

The idea came from Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas, with the goal of raising awareness about the daily injustices faced by people of color.

"We are honored to join the brewing community to raise awareness and support for organizations working for change and inclusion," said Lab founder Janet Johanson in a statement.

The Lab is a taproom and testing facility that serves new and not-yet-released alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages to customers who then offer feedback to the beverage makers. The Lab's 12 taps may offer beer, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, sparkling water and more.

The Black is Beautiful IPA is an unfiltered Cascadian dark ale that "combines a mild earthy and bitter citrus hop flavor with a subtle roast characteristic," make for a crisp, easy-drinking beer.

"We love using our creativity to expand on great ideas," said Matt Hall, director of Innovation and Pilot Services at the Lab. "Creating a black IPA is our way of honoring the original concept with a new spin."

The proceeds will help north Minneapolis-based Meda provide entrepreneurs with access to capital, business advising and contracts.

767 N. Eustis St., Suite 115, St. Paul, 651-313-6888. Open 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat., and noon-8 p.m. Sun.

— Sharyn Jackson