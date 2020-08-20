St. Paul will confront a nearly $20 million deficit in 2021, but Mayor Melvin Carter’s budget proposal does not call for layoffs, dipping into emergency reserves or raising the property tax levy.

In a prepared speech provided to members of the media Thursday morning, Carter explained how he plans to keep the capital city afloat amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. He said his proposed budget will “result in significant pain points,” but will attempt to keep essential services intact and offer lifelines to residents facing financial hardship.

“Today, more than ever, when St. Paul residents and businesses are relying on high quality city services, even in the face of unprecedented budget challenges, we must protect and preserve the front-line services and staff that our residents and businesses rely on as much as possible,” Carter said.

The proposed 2021 budget is $627 million, down from the $636 million in 2020. The property tax levy will stay flat at $165 million.

The levy is the amount of money the city collects in property taxes, not the amount that individual property owners pay. It is determined in part by property values, which were calculated at the beginning of January.

According to Ramsey County auditor/treasurer Chris Samuel, a median-value home in St. Paul is $215,800 — an 8% increase in estimated market value over last year. Even with no change in the city, county or school district levies, the estimated total tax bill for that home in 2021 would be $2,998.

The City Council can set a higher or lower levy than what Carter proposes. Council members are expected to vote on a maximum levy increase in mid-September, and will approve the final budget in December.

Widespread cuts

The 2021 address lacked the celebratory tone of Carter’s first two budget addresses, which served as opportunities for the mayor to unveil new initiatives to a cheering crowd.

Still, Carter announced plans Thursday to use a portion of the city’s $23.5 million in federal CARES Act money to address unsheltered homelessness and launch a $500-a-month guaranteed income pilot for up to 150 low-income families.

CARES money, allocated by the state, must be spent by mid-November and cannot be used as a revenue replacement.

Like cities across the country, St. Paul is already facing a multimillion dollar 2020 deficit, in addition to expected losses in 2021.

St. Paul begins every budget season with a gap of $15 million to $17 million — largely due to inflationary increases in salary and healthcare costs — but pandemic-related revenue losses in property taxes, sales taxes, parking revenue and building permit fees have added pressure. This year, the city expects a $19.5 million shortfall, which Carter said would require a 13% property tax levy increase to fill without reducing services and spending.

To fill the gap without raising the levy, Carter is proposing cuts to every city department except the Office of Technology and Communications, which he said is vital as the city continues to operate remotely during the pandemic. City employees will likely face reduced hours and titles, Carter said, and the city’s senior leadership team has already been asked to take a voluntary 10% pay cut.

“I think we can solve this through vacancies and attrition,” Carter said in a phone call with reporters. “Across the board, we have to rethink how we get our work done, and that’s something that I think our staff is up to.”

The departments expected to face the biggest cuts are libraries, public works, safety and inspections, parks and recreation and police.

Chief Todd Axtell had prepared for a potential $9.2 million in cuts, which would have eliminated jobs at all ranks at time when emergency calls are on the rise. Instead, Carter’s budget would reduce the force’s authorized strength by 10 officers — including seven school resource officers the school district decided in June to eliminate — and trim $3.8 million from its 2021 budget through attrition.

“In addition, we will need to keep open the equivalent of 31 police officer salaries,” Axtell wrote in an e-mail to rank-and-file Wednesday. “But, considering the unprecedented budget challenges cities across the country are facing, it could have been much worse.”

The cuts come amid a troubling surge in gun violence in the capital city, where shots-fired calls have more than doubled when compared to this time last year. At least 130 people have been shot in St. Paul this year. Homicides, now at 21, are up 75% compared to last summer — during a stretch leaders considered among the worst in recent memory.

The latest victims include a 61-year-old grandmother shot dead in a backyard on the city’s East side and a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death during a domestic dispute.

Community-first public safety

In November, faced with the city’s highest homicide rate in 25 years, Carter proposed a $1.7 million supplemental public safety budget that invested in services, including community ambassadors, youth employment and alternatives to prosecution, instead of more cops.

Programs that the supplemental budget was intended to pay for have been slow to roll out, but Carter reiterated his intent to continue investing in “community-first” public safety in 2021.

Carter said the goal “is to lighten the load for our officers so that they can spend their time focused on the reasons they became an officer in the first place: helping us to prevent and respond to violent crime, and to engage in the proactive community outreach that the St. Paul Police Department is well known for nationally.”

In an interview, Carter said a task force made up community members and public officials will figure out how to create rapid-response teams to respond to low-priority 911 calls. Task force recommendations are expected in time for the 2022 budget, he said.