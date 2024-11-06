St. Paul

Man hospitalized in St. Paul after being shot in head

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2024 at 2:43AM

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was found in St. Paul with a gunshot injury to the head.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the area of Rice Street and University Avenue W. for a report of shots fired, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was not conscious and not breathing.

St. Paul Fire Department paramedics transported the man to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to initial reports, the shooting suspects are believed to have fled the area on foot. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there had not been any arrests.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and searching for information on who is responsible.

