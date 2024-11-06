A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was found in St. Paul with a gunshot injury to the head.
Man hospitalized in St. Paul after being shot in head
No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the area of Rice Street and University Avenue W. for a report of shots fired, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was not conscious and not breathing.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics transported the man to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.
According to initial reports, the shooting suspects are believed to have fled the area on foot. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there had not been any arrests.
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and searching for information on who is responsible.
