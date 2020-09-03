The fatal shooting of a woman early Thursday brought investigators to the East Side of St. Paul.

The killing occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Cook Avenue, just east of Arcade Street, police said.

No arrests have been made, and a motive has yet to be determined by police.

People nearby saw the woman down in the street and alerted authorities, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Officers provided aid, followed by emergency responders, but the woman was declared dead at the scene, Linders said. The woman’s identity has yet to be released.

Police want anyone with information about this killing to call them at 651-266-6650.

This homicide is the city’s 23rd of the year, an increase of more than 40% at this point last year as a troubling stretch of gun violence in the Twin Cities shows no signs of letting up.

Homicides in St. Paul are on track to surpass last year’s tally of 31, while Minneapolis has already exceeded the total number of homicides it had in 2019.

Earlier this week in St. Paul, police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of another teenager found wounded Tuesday evening on the East Side.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street near Maryland Avenue, where they found Jorge Batres, 17, of Coon Rapids, in a pickup truck and shot in the head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported someone running from the area following gunfire, and police apprehended the 14-year-old nearby. Charges are pending.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.