A shooting death early Thursday has investigators on the scene on the East Side of St. Paul.

The killing occurred in the 800 block of E. Cook Avenue, just east of Arcade Street, police said.

There are no other details available at this time. Police said they will have more to say later Thursday morning.

This homicide is the city’s 23rd of the year, an increase of more than 40% at this point last year as a troubling stretch of gun violence in the Twin Cities shows no signs of letting up.

Homicides in St. Paul are on track to surpass last year’s tally of 31, while Minneapolis has already exceeded the total number of homicides it had in 2019.

Earlier this week in St. Paul, police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of another teenager found wounded Tuesday evening on the East Side.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street near Maryland Avenue, where they found Jorge Batres, 17, of Coon Rapids, in a pickup truck and shot in the head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported someone running from the area following gunfire, and police apprehended the 14-year-old nearby. Charges are pending.

