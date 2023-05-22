After four years of sitting empty, the St. Paul Sears store near the State Capitol has sold for $7 million, marking a new chapter for the old department store.

The news symbolizes a major turning point for one of St. Paul's prime development sites.

The around 60-year-old Sears building between Marion and Rice streets has been closed since January 2019.

The new owners are a group called Pacifica St Paul LLC, comprised of Chicago area-based developer the Windfall Group. Eddie Ni and Marshall Nguyen lead that, with Nguyen being a local real estate broker for the Caspian Group. Nguyen also helped broker the deal.

"I think people that know St. Paul, people that know real estate, everybody understands how important the site is," Nguyen said. "It's very high profile. We are just happy that we were able to pull it off."

Pacifica has a "a lot of different ideas of what could do well" at the site, which is about 17 acres and includes two parcels that encompass the store and its surrounding parking lots, Nguyen said. The group will likely not pursue an office use, he said.

The ownership is looking at the potential of buying and redeveloping other Sears across the country. The closed Sears at Burnsville Center, for example, is in a state of disrepair.

The timeline for the development of the St. Paul site is still to be determined.

Ni and Nguyen have also partnered together to redevelop a portion of the beleaguered Burnsville Center. Their development group Pacific Square Burnsville bought a portion of the mall last year for $10.6 million that includes an operating Dick's Sporting Goods, Kirkland's Home, restaurants and the now-closed Gordmans. As part of the estimated $30 million project, the group is working on bringing an Asian grocery store, a food hall and two new restaurants to the existing space and a new addition still in the works. The opening is slated for early 2024.

The future development of the St. Paul Sears would not have an Asian lifestyle focus, Nguyen said.

At one point, the former Sears owners Seritage SRC Finance LLC, associated with New York-based Seritage Growth Properties, suggested the St. Paul Sears could be the site of multistory apartment and office buildings surrounding a park. Some other plans for the site local developer Kraus-Anderson Construction introduced in 2019 fell apart the next year.