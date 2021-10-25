St. Paul School Board Chair Jeanelle Foster has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is recovering at home after being hospitalized Friday, the district announced Monday.

Foster, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement she came down with "concerning symptoms" late last week and will be in quarantine until her doctor says it is safe to return to work.

The district currently is engaged in discussions about a proposed Envision SPPS plan that would close and leave vacant five schools, as well as merge others.

"I want to assure you that, although my illness prevents me from participating fully in these conversations, I will watch them online, as I am able," she said.

Foster also is on the ballot next week as a late entrant aiming to fill the remaining two years of the board seat vacated earlier this year by Steve Marchese. She is competing with Clayton Howatt, a parent leader at Galtier Community School who won the DFL Party's endorsement before Foster filed to run.

Anthony Lonetree