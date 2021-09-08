The St. Paul Saints edged the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-5 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in their first game back after a 12-game road trip.

The winning run came in the ninth inning when the Saints loaded the bases with no outs on a walk and two singles for Gilberto Celestino. He got his second RBI of the game on an infield hit — a grounder to the third baseman.

The Saints have won two straight, including the last game of a 2-10 road trip with stops at Toledo (0-6) and Columbus (2-4).

BOXSCORE: Saints 6, Omaha 5

After falling behind Omaha 5-1, the Saints scored four runs in the fifth inning. Tomas Telis began the rally with an RBI single and Mark Contreras hit a three-run homer — his 14th of the season.

The Storm Chasers built that lead with the long ball. Erick Mejia hit a solo shot in the second inning, Nick Pratto a two-run homer in the third and Dairo Blanco another solo blast in the fifth.

Omaha's only run not off a homer came in the fifth on a throwing error by Damek Tomscha.

