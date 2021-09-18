Indianapolis – The St. Paul Saints lost 2-0 to Indianapolis on Friday night. Indians starter Miguel Yajure got the win, giving up four hits and striking out six in six innings.

Indianapolis got single runs in the fifth and sixth innings after being shut out by the Saints 8-0 the night before.

Center fielder Gilberto Celestino was 3-for-3 for the Saints, with a double, to raise his average to .319.

But the Saints had only three other hits in getting shut out for the sixth time this season.

Saints starter Jason Garcia pitched four scoreless innings, but Edgar Garcia, who relieved him, gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in two innings.

Mitch Garver began his rehab assignment for the Twins by batting second for the Saints and going 0-for-2 while playing catcher. He struck out twice, walked once.

News Services