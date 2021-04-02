Starting Saturday and continuing throughout April, the St. Paul Saints will open CHS Field to the public for training activities as they start their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The activities will be held nearly every day in April — off days are April 4, 10, 17 and 24 — and feature either a morning or evening session with live batting practice and simulated games.

On April 8 they will host batting practice from 2-2:30 p.m. and then have a watch party for the Twins home opener against the Mariners.

Tickets will cost $5 per day.

A number of the Twins top prospects will be at the training site, including outfielders Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker, Trevor Larnach, Nick Gordon and Jhoan Duran.

The Saints season starts May 4 at Omaha and their home campaign opens on April 11 against the Iowa Cubs to kickoff an 12-game homestand.