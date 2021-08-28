Toledo, Ohio – The St. Paul Saints gave up runs five of the first six innings, including four homers, falling in an 11-1 blowout to the host Toledo Mudhens on Friday night. The fifth loss in a row dropped the Saints to 53-47, and they are now 4½ games out of first place.

After taking a 6-0 lead, the Mud Hens put the game away with a five-run sixth. With Chris Nunn on in relief, Juan Centeno led off with a single off Nunn. Nico Goodrum walked and Spencer Torkelson drove them both home with a double to right making it 8-0. With one out, Isaac Paredes hit his second homer of the night, and seventh of the season, a two-run shot off the pole in left giving the Mud Hens a 10-0 lead. An error led to the 11th run.

The Saints managed just three hits off Mud Hens starter Pedro Payano and finally got on the board in the eighth off reliever Will Vest. Drew Stankiewicz reached on a one-out single to left-center. He moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by JT Riddle.