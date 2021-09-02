COLUMBUS, OHIO – Gilberto Celestino, Drew Maggi and Damek Tomscha each drove in two runs as the St. Paul Saints ended a seven-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday at Huntington Park.
The Saints (54-49) scored five runs in the first inning and added two runs in the third on Maggi's 13th home run of the season to stake Saints starter Bryan Sammons to a 7-0 lead.
Sammons went five innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs, to earn his first Class AAA victory. Luke Farrell and Derek Law, on rehab assignments, combined to pitch three shutout innings for the Saints.
Saints third baseman Jose Miranda went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
