For the second night a row, the St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats engaged in a pitchers' duel.

On Friday night, the home team won. Four Saints pitchers combined to limit the Bats to five hits as the Saints edged the Bats 1-0 on Sherman Johnson's home run with two outs in the eighth inning.

BOXSCORE: Saints 1, Louisville 0

On Thursday, the Bats won 1-0 over the Saints despite getting only two hits.

The Bats got two runners on with one out in the ninth inning, but Nick Vincent got the final two outs to end the threat.

News services