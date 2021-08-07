For the second night a row, the St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats engaged in a pitchers' duel.
On Friday night, the home team won. Four Saints pitchers combined to limit the Bats to five hits as the Saints edged the Bats 1-0 on Sherman Johnson's home run with two outs in the eighth inning.
BOXSCORE: Saints 1, Louisville 0
On Thursday, the Bats won 1-0 over the Saints despite getting only two hits.
The Bats got two runners on with one out in the ninth inning, but Nick Vincent got the final two outs to end the threat.
News services
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Olympics Latest: Danish cyclists win in return of Madison
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
Sports
France beats Serbia 91-76 for bronze medal in women's hoops
Gabby Williams led seven players in double figures with 17 points, and France got some payback Saturday by beating Serbia 91-76 for the bronze medal in women's basketball at the Olympics.
Sports
US overwhelms Spain for 3rd straight water polo gold
Ashleigh Johnson was terrific, Maddie Musselman dazzled once again and Maggie Steffens led a stellar defensive performance.
Sports
Dominicans top South Korea 10-6, win baseball bronze
With some names that seemed more relevant to Old-Timers Day than the present, the Dominican Republic overcame a bullpen meltdown to claim its first Olympic baseball medal.
Sports
Astonish the world: Italy keeps surprising on Olympic track
The Italian Olympic team's hashtag on social media for the Tokyo Games translates loosely as "Astonish the world."