The St. Paul Saints, despite a victory Sunday, lost their chance to reach the American Association playoffs. Sioux Falls’ 11-9 victory over the Chicago Dogs eliminated the Saints from contention.

The Saints, defending league champions, defeated Winnipeg 7-3 at CHS Field. Mike Devine struck out 13 for the Saints, throwing 110 pitches, 75 for strikes. He finished one strikeout shy of Roy Smith’s franchise record set June 12, 1999, at Fargo-Moorhead. Devine’s 26 strikeouts in back-to-back starts are the most in franchise history.

Chanhassen wins Class B

The Chanhassen Red Birds earned their third consecutive Class B state amateur baseball title with a 4-3 victory over the Moorhead Brewers on Sunday in Shakopee.

Brandon Arnold hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Chanhassen. Miles Nablo pitched a perfect ninth to save the victory for the Red Birds (25-1).

Chanhassen pitcher John Straka was named the MVP of the tournament. He went 3-0 for Chanhassen.

NEWS SERVICES