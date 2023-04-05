For the second day in a row, the St. Paul Saints home opener was postponed.
Because of heavy winds and low temperatures, Wednesday's International League game against the Iowa Cubs was scrapped.
The new home opener is Thursday at 3:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The postponed game will be made up in June.
McCauley honored
Freshman Isabella McCauley of the Gophers was named Big Ten women's golfer of the week after finishing fifth at the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic, a three-day event which ended Tuesday. She had rounds of 74, 69 and 70 for a 3-under 213.
"It helped that I was able to play with some of the leaders cause it pushed me to try to keep up with them," McCauley said. "My favorite part was our team dynamic. We were all rooting each other on from different holes by waving and clapping. It's always just good energy out there."
Etc.
- Former North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder signed a tryout contract with the East Coast Hockey League's Cincinnati Cyclones, a Buffalo Sabres affiliate.
- Former St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor signed with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.
- Charlie Sandven, a junior defenseman for Edina High School, signed a NAHL tender for 2023-2024 season with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. The Hornets were the Class 2A state runners-up last month.
- Chippewa Steel forward Sam Rice, 19, was named the NAHL forward of the month for March. The Prior Lake native had six goals and 10 assists in nine games and was a plus-eight. For the season, Rice, a first-year player in juniors, leads the Steel in scoring with 57 points in 55 games.