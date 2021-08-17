Online learning would return as an option this fall for all students in St. Paul Public Schools under a proposal being presented to the school board Tuesday.

Superintendent Joe Gothard is recommending that a new online school that initially was being designed for high schoolers be expanded immediately to include students from kindergarten through grade 12.

The district cites increasing demand in a shifting landscape that has seen coronavirus cases rising and the state Department of Education loosening requirements for districts and charters to continue offering distance learning.

District spokesman Kevin Burns said Tuesday that about 60 high school students had enrolled in the new SPPS Online School. A survey this summer showed 23% of families were "very interested" in enrolling their children in virtual learning this coming school year and 10% were "slightly interested."

St. Paul already has secured state approval for the school, which Gothard said will deliver a different online experience than that offered to students earlier in the pandemic.

The school has its own principal, Jeffrey Bush, and is to be staffed with teachers who the district hopes will seek the opportunity for reasons other than simply not wanting to be in-person in their respective buildings.

"We really want to find the right match," Gothard said.

Board Member Zuki Ellis has questioned how a quick expansion could affect school staffing shortages.

Gothard said staffing is "certainly a concern," but he did not envision the online program being "a big driver in the shortage — it's just a shortage overall," he said.

As of last Thursday, the district needed to fill 103 full-time-equivalent teaching positions, about double the number of vacancies it reported when it headed into the 2019-20 school year, according to board documents.

Also Tuesday, the school board was expected to sign off on a plan outlined a week ago calling for students, staff members and visitors to wear masks in all district buildings beginning Wednesday.

Anthony Lonetree • 612-673-4109