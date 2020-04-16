Mary Poppins is coming to the rescue. American Public Media, the St. Paul-based programming distributor, has recruited Julie Andrews to star in a new weekly podcast aimed at entertaining kids cooped up at home.

“Julie’s Library,” which will launch April 29, will feature the beloved Oscar winner reading favorite children’s books with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. Guest appearances are expected.

In a teaser, the host promises stories about an alien nervous about trying new things and a rooster with a flair for fashion.

“It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on ‘Julie’s Library’ will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning,” Andrews said in a news release.

Episodes will be available on Apple products, Spotify and at julieslibraryshow.org.