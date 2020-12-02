Investigators in St. Paul continue to look for a driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night in the city’s North End neighborhood and left the scene.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, was struck about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rice and Milford streets. She was taken to Regions Hospital and was in critical condition late Tuesday, police said.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a silver minivan who hit her originally stopped on Milford Street. He got out of his vehicle, asked the victim if she was OK and then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Police said they planned to release more information on Wednesday after investigators had time to review evidence.