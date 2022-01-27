A St. Paul man enjoyed a happy reunion Thursday after the safe return of his bull mastiff puppy that was in his car when it was stolen a week and a half ago, police said.

Matt Thoreen had loaded four-month-old Kua into a kennel on Jan. 17 and placed her in the back of his car while it was parked on the 1700 block of James Avenue in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Thoreen left the car running as he ran back inside his home to get his work boots. When he came back about a minute later, the car and dog were gone.

"We don't have the details on where Kua was found," said police spokeswoman Natalie Davis. "The investigator confirmed that Kua was returned to the owner, but police didn't assist with the recovery or return of the dog."

The car was recovered in Minneapolis and was being processed for evidence, Davis said. No arrests have been announced.

Before being reunited, Thoreen had been offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of getting the dog back.

Messages were left Thursday afternoon with Thoreen in hopes of learning about how Kua was recovered and whether the reward was paid.

"I have no children, and my dog means more to me than anything else in the world," Matt Thoreen said soon after he realized his puppy was gone. "Kua is pretty much the only thing that brings any type of happiness to my life these days."