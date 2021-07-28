St. Paul police are pressing their search Wednesday for whoever stole an SUV that was found days later with the owner's dog dead inside the abandoned vehicle.

The Subaru Outback, its engine running, was stolen at 4:45 p.m. Saturday while parked outside a restaurant near Payne and Sims avenues as the driver was picking up food. Inside was GoGo, a German shepherd-husky mix.

Police were on the hunt for the vehicle when it was discovered Tuesday afternoon nearly 4 miles to the west in the 1000 block of Ryde Street in the South Como neighborhood. GoGo was dead inside.

The thief has yet to be caught. In the meantime, investigators are processing the SUV for fingerprints and "any other evidence that we can find," said police spokesman Steve Linders.

GoGo's owner, Katie Klaren, has posted surveillance video on Facebook that she says shows a van parked behind her vehicle that she suspects played a role in the crime.

"This terrible series of events could have been prevented had the thief or thieves not made the decision to steal someone's SUV," Linders said. "Then, when it was discovered GoGo was inside the vehicle, whoever was driving made another bad decision and left her inside in the middle of a heat wave, without food or water."

While Linders emphasized that "I want to be clear that the responsibility for this sits squarely in the lap of the person or people who stole the SUV in the first place ... this incident is a sad reminder that vehicles shouldn't be left running and unattended. Likewise, we ask people not to leave their pets — or children — in their vehicles.

"We'd all like to think that a person should be able to leave their vehicles for a few minutes, but that's not the case when some people don't think twice about jumping in and driving off. And apparently whoever stole this vehicle didn't think at all when they discovered a dog in the back seat."

Leaving a dog or cat in an unattended vehicle "in a manner that endangers the dog's or cat's health and safety" is a petty misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of $25, according to state statute.

Anyone with information that might lead to an arrest in the vehicle theft is being urged to contact police at 651-291-1111.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482