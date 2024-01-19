A 30-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday while playing basketball at a parents night open house at Como Park Elementary School, according to St. Paul police.

Officers were called to the St. Paul school around 5:45 p.m. to reports that someone shot themselves by accident with their own gun, according to a police news release.

The officers found the man with a gunshot injury to the leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was playing basketball during the open house with the handgun on his body. The gun was not holstered when it went off, the department said. No one else was injured, and it's undetermined if any charges will be filed. Police said they're continuing to investigate what happened.

The man did have a valid permit to carry a firearm, police said.