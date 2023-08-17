St. Paul police are asking the public to help find a 6-month-old boy who is believed to have been taken by the mother's former boyfriend who later sent her a "threatening message."

Nichlis Kruse is suspected of taking little My'Air on Monday, police said Thursday.

"Kruse sent a threatening message on the night of Aug. 16 to My'Air's mother, and we are concerned for the welfare of My'Air," read a police statement, which offered no specifics about the nature of the threat.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 651-291-1111.