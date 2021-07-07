St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood on Tuesday night.
The victim was shot in the 1100 block of Pacific Street around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
This is the city's first homicide since April and the 13th homicide this year. At least 90 people have been injured by gunfire, up from last year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
