St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead in the backyard of a home.
Police were called to the 600 block of Blair Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man lying in the backyard of a residence, according to a news release. He was not breathing or responsive and had a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and cause of death.
No one has been arrested. Anyone with information can call (651) 266-5650.
This is the city's 10th homicide in 2022.
