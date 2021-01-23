Police were investigating an apparent hit-and-run death Friday night in St. Paul.
Passersby found the man's body lying in the southbound lane of N. McKnight Road near its intersection with Margaret Street.
"Evidence at the scene indicates he was a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle," police said in a tweet. They expected to release more details after an investigation.
The southbound lanes of McKnight remain closed as the investigation continues.
STAFF REPORT
