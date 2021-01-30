ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul were on the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon that left two people dead and a third injured.
Police tweeted at about 4:30 p.m. that they were conducting a homicide investigation on the 700 block of Jessie Street, on the city's east side.
Additional details were not immediately available.
