Police are investigating a Friday shooting that injured a 12-year-old child in St. Paul.
Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue in the Hillcrest neighborhood about 7:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired and one person on the ground, according to Cmdr. Jesse Mollner. The 12-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was transported to the hospital.
No one else was injured. No suspects have been arrested.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart.
Sports
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series
Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.
Local
St. Paul police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old
Police are investigating a Friday shooting that injured a 12-year-old child in St. Paul.Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Idaho…
Local
Mpls. officer charged in pursuit that killed Leneal Frazier
Officer Brian Cummings was pursuing a suspect in an armed carjacking and one or more robberies, according to a police report. It suggested that Cummings ran a red light when he hit the driver's side of Leneal Frazier's SUV.
Local
Minneapolis police say ride-share drivers are targets in robberies, carjackings
More than 40 drivers have been targeted in about two months.