Police are investigating a Friday shooting that injured a 12-year-old child in St. Paul.

Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue in the Hillcrest neighborhood about 7:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired and one person on the ground, according to Cmdr. Jesse Mollner. The 12-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was transported to the hospital.

No one else was injured. No suspects have been arrested.