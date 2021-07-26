St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot multiple times in a vehicle Monday in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

Officers were called to a "tragic and disturbing scene" about 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Fairview Avenue South and found the man, who has not yet been identified, in the vehicle outside an apartment building. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died, the city's 14th homicide of 2021.

It's the third person shot in St. Paul in the last 24 hours, though the other two victims are expected to survive.

"We have to put a stop to this and that means we all need to work together," police spokesman Steve Linders said. "This is typically a quiet neighborhood ... there's just not a lot of calls for service [here]. But that doesn't change the fact that any gunshots anywhere in the city ... we take it seriously and we want to find the people responsible."

Linders said preliminary information from investigators indicates it wasn't a random shooting. But investigators are still trying to find evidence, videos capturing the incident and witnesses. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and should call 651-266-5650.

KELLY SMITH