A St. Paul police sergeant who shot and killed a 24-year-old Black man in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood last December will not face charges, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who shot and killed Howard Johnson, was found "legally justified" to have used deadly force during the incident and charges will not be pursued, the office said in a news release.

In a 33-page memorandum from the office, attorneys said they believe Johnson posed a threat to the life of the woman he attempted to carjack, to the officers and to others in the area.

County Attorney John Choi said in an email response to the memorandum that Blanshan should not be prosecuted.

"I agree with your conclusion and appreciate the depth of your analysis and painstaking review of all the evidence gathered by [Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] investigators," he said.

The incident stemmed from a domestic assault call the night of Dec. 5. The woman who called said Johnson was armed and told police Johnson hit her multiple times.

Body camera footage released by police days later showed Blanshan saying over his radio that Johnson was trying to carjack someone at gunpoint. Blanshan accelerates his squad car and knocks down Johnson.

According to the memorandum, nearby security footage shows two muzzle flashes from Johnson's handgun before Blanshan exits his car. The memo also alleges he pointed the gun at Blanshan.

As Blanshan gets out of his squad car, body camera footage appears to show Johnson getting up and pointing a gun over his left shoulder towards the car.

Blanshan yells "Don't do it!" before at least 10 gunshots are heard. The BCA found there was an exchange of gunfire, and one muzzle flash can be seen going off from Johnson's gun before he falls to the ground.

Blanshan, who has 10 years of experience with the department, was not injured.

Johnson's mother sued the city and county in May to expedite the police investigation and obtain additional evidence that she says she is entitled to.

Attorney Paul Bosman, who is handling the lawsuit, said there is additional footage from people at the scene and nearby buildings. Without it, he says there's no way to be sure what transpired.

"Until we get a chance to see the investigative material … we don't really know what happened. All we know is what the BCA and county attorney say happened," he said.

Now that the investigation's findings are public, Bosman said there's no reason the state should delay providing evidence.

Bosman said he doesn't want to comment on the actual shooting until all investigative materials are turned over, but said Johnson was, "at least as much as the officer, in fear of his life that night."

Days after the shooting, Johnson's mother, Monique Johnson, said she wanted justice for her son.

"I want the video footage from the businesses that were there, from the cops' cams, from the dashboard footage, I want it all," she said. "I'm entitled to that. That is my child."