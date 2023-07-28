More from Star Tribune
North Metro
22-year-old inmate dies in Anoka County jail
The investigation continues one week after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff," a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
Business
Strike averted at six Twin Cities' Kowalski's after reaching tentative union agreement
Six hundred workers will soon vote on whether to ratify the contract.
Lynx
Lynx star Collier to miss game against Liberty after hurting ankle
Napheesa Collier left Wednesday's game — a 97-92 victory over Washington — with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter because of an injury to her right ankle
Politics
Democratic Rep. Phillips confirms he's being urged to run for president in 2024
A White House bid from the third-term lawmaker would be a longshot.
St. Paul nonprofit launches new program to serve homeless vets in the Twin Cities
Veteran Brett Gipson is the first vet to move into the new wing after the program became permanent. St. Paul nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities launched the program to serve homeless military veterans.