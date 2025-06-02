St. Paul teacher made this school his home, and the neighborhood helped him thrive

For 31 years, Tim Chase has taught science in the same classroom at Murray Middle School in St. Paul, and he begins class on the same battered stool.
“Good morning,” he says to his students. “It’s good to see you.”
Chase retires next month as an award-winning champion of science and the environment — a sturdy hand in a St. Anthony Park neighborhood accustomed to excellence in such endeavors.
The mix of students at Murray has grown more diverse, but the school’s message to kids is clear: We’re more alike than different. And a lot of the best unifying stuff is happening outside of the classroom.
Outward bound
Among the schools whose kids feed into Murray is St. Anthony Park Elementary, and years ago, when Jon Schumacher’s children attended, there was a rite of passage: an extended field trip to Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn.
Murray partners with the center, too. Students take in the streams and other habitats. They tackle a ropes course encouraging teamwork, trust and risk-taking.
Schumacher is a former executive director of the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation who served four years as a St. Paul school board member, including two as its chairman. For years, he accompanied the Murray students to Wolf Ridge.
Many kids, he said, came from outside St. Anthony Park, and together they’d ride five hours from the city deep into nature. Eyes were wide open and adrenaline pumping, Schumacher said, and there in the center of it was soft-spoken Chase, firmly in control.