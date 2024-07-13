The St. Paul City Council may relax building restrictions on a large swath of Grand Avenue, where height limits on new construction have preserved a beloved streetscape but also stifled new development.

Since the East Grand Avenue Overlay District was created in 2006, limiting new buildings to three stories or less, almost no development has happened on Grand between Ayd Mill Road and Oakland Avenue. City leaders wanted to preserve the character of the neighborhood, where businesses operate out of bungalows and historic brick buildings.