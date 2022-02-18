Mayor Melvin Carter announced the formation of a rent control stakeholder group Friday as the policy's May 1 implementation date approaches.

The announcement comes as St. Paul residents raise questions about how the city's 3% cap on annual rent increases will be enacted and enforced.

The group will be convened and facilitated by the Center for Urban & Regional Affairs (CURA) at the University of Minnesota. The stakeholders will meet virtually through May to "identify considerations on improving and enhancing rent stabilization in Saint Paul, with a final report completed by this summer," according to a news release. Stakeholder meetings will be livestreamed.

The committee will be co-chaired by Tony Sanneh, of The Sanneh Foundation and Phillip Cryan, Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. Other notable members include Housing Equity Now St. Paul (HENS) campaign manager Tram Hoang, Ryan Companies North Region President Tony Barranco, St. Paul City Council Member Chris Tolbert and the Saint Paul Area Association of Relators.

The Rent Stabilization Stakeholder Group has a budget $49,900, paid for through the City's Innovation Fund, according to a news release.

"Saint Paul voters overwhelmingly voiced their support for rent stabilization in November," Carter said in a statement. "I believe in our ability to meet this housing crisis with thoughtful policy that drives our goals for both equity and growth."

The first committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The full list of committee members:

  1. Katherine Banbury, resident
  2. Tony Barranco, Ryan Companies
  3. Cecile Bedor, CommonBond Communities
  4. Jay Benanav, resident
  5. Clinton Blaiser, Halverson and Blaiser Group Ltd
  6. Monica Bravo, West Side Community Organization
  7. Carolyn Brown, Community Stabilization Project
  8. Scott Cordes, Project for Pride and Living
  9. Phillip Cryan, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota
  10. Arline Datu, resident
  11. Malik Davis, Rondo Realty Group
  12. Khayree Duckett, Dominium Apartments
  13. Kelly Elkin, Old National Bank
  14. Tou Fang, property owner
  15. Jessica Fowler, YWCA
  16. Thomas Godfrey, resident
  17. Robbie Grossman, Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS
  18. Tram Hoang, Alliance for Metropolitan Stability
  19. Myisha Holley, resident
  20. Rich Holst, property owner
  21. Mya Honeywell, realtor at the HIVE
  22. Abdiaziz Ibrahim, resident
  23. Rawnson Ivanoff, resident
  24. Nathaniel Khaliq, BNV Properties
  25. Chue Kue, property owner
  26. Bill Lindeke, resident
  27. Nene Matey-Keke, RNR Realty International
  28. Carin Mrotz, Jewish Community Action
  29. Thomas Nelson, Exeter Management
  30. Dalton Outlaw, Outlaw Development
  31. Kevin Pranis, LIUNA Minnesota & North Dakota
  32. B Rosas, Minnesota Youth Collective
  33. Tony Sanneh, Sanneh Foundation
  34. Katheryn Schneider, property owner
  35. Julie Schwartz, Lake Street Realty
  36. Emmanuel Speare, New City Properties
  37. D'Angelos Svenkeson, NEOO Partners Inc
  38. Chris Tolbert, Saint Paul City Council
  39. Marcus Troy, resident
  40. Kou Vang, JB Vang
  41. Clara Ware, resident