Mayor Melvin Carter announced the formation of a rent control stakeholder group Friday as the policy's May 1 implementation date approaches.
The announcement comes as St. Paul residents raise questions about how the city's 3% cap on annual rent increases will be enacted and enforced.
The group will be convened and facilitated by the Center for Urban & Regional Affairs (CURA) at the University of Minnesota. The stakeholders will meet virtually through May to "identify considerations on improving and enhancing rent stabilization in Saint Paul, with a final report completed by this summer," according to a news release. Stakeholder meetings will be livestreamed.
The committee will be co-chaired by Tony Sanneh, of The Sanneh Foundation and Phillip Cryan, Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. Other notable members include Housing Equity Now St. Paul (HENS) campaign manager Tram Hoang, Ryan Companies North Region President Tony Barranco, St. Paul City Council Member Chris Tolbert and the Saint Paul Area Association of Relators.
The Rent Stabilization Stakeholder Group has a budget $49,900, paid for through the City's Innovation Fund, according to a news release.
"Saint Paul voters overwhelmingly voiced their support for rent stabilization in November," Carter said in a statement. "I believe in our ability to meet this housing crisis with thoughtful policy that drives our goals for both equity and growth."
The first committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The full list of committee members:
- Katherine Banbury, resident
- Tony Barranco, Ryan Companies
- Cecile Bedor, CommonBond Communities
- Jay Benanav, resident
- Clinton Blaiser, Halverson and Blaiser Group Ltd
- Monica Bravo, West Side Community Organization
- Carolyn Brown, Community Stabilization Project
- Scott Cordes, Project for Pride and Living
- Phillip Cryan, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota
- Arline Datu, resident
- Malik Davis, Rondo Realty Group
- Khayree Duckett, Dominium Apartments
- Kelly Elkin, Old National Bank
- Tou Fang, property owner
- Jessica Fowler, YWCA
- Thomas Godfrey, resident
- Robbie Grossman, Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS
- Tram Hoang, Alliance for Metropolitan Stability
- Myisha Holley, resident
- Rich Holst, property owner
- Mya Honeywell, realtor at the HIVE
- Abdiaziz Ibrahim, resident
- Rawnson Ivanoff, resident
- Nathaniel Khaliq, BNV Properties
- Chue Kue, property owner
- Bill Lindeke, resident
- Nene Matey-Keke, RNR Realty International
- Carin Mrotz, Jewish Community Action
- Thomas Nelson, Exeter Management
- Dalton Outlaw, Outlaw Development
- Kevin Pranis, LIUNA Minnesota & North Dakota
- B Rosas, Minnesota Youth Collective
- Tony Sanneh, Sanneh Foundation
- Katheryn Schneider, property owner
- Julie Schwartz, Lake Street Realty
- Emmanuel Speare, New City Properties
- D'Angelos Svenkeson, NEOO Partners Inc
- Chris Tolbert, Saint Paul City Council
- Marcus Troy, resident
- Kou Vang, JB Vang
- Clara Ware, resident