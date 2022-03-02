A man shot three weeks ago outside his St. Paul home has died, authorities said Wednesday.

James J. King Sr., 57, died Tuesday at Regions Hospital, police said.

King was in his pickup truck outside his home in the 200 block of Front Avenue about 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, when officers saw that he was shot in the head.

"Investigators have been working to find the person who shot King since he was found, but no arrests have been made," a statement from police read.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

There have been nine homicides in St. Paul this year.