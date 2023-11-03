A St. Paul man who pled guilty to causing a 2021 crash that killed a University of Minnesota physician was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in prison.

Norman Toney, 36, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to 105 months for causing the crash that killed Dr. Daniel Schnobrich. Toney received 725 days of credit for time he has spent incarcerated since the crash, and must pay Schnobrich's family $2,400 in restitution.

Toney was quiet walking into court Friday, occasionally smiling at his family as his attorney Cara Gilbert argued for a shorter sentence. Gilbert said Toney had proved he would benefit from probation, signing himself up for group sessions and Bible study, and taking medication for his mental health and chemical dependency.

"He is, perhaps, the most motivated client I have worked with. I've never seen a client pull together those kind of opportunities" at Ramsey County's Law Enforcement Center, Gilbert said. "If we truly believe in public safety ... we have to give [people] that opportunity to change. And it doesn't come with the DOC [Department of Corrections]."

Toney asked Schnobrich's family for forgiveness.

"I'm truly sorry for your loss and for this whole situation," he said. "I never meant for this tragedy to happen. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I wish I could take the whole situation back, but I can't. All I can do is learn from this situation by not repeating this mistake again."

But prosecutors and family members said Toney was reckless the night of the crash, noting that he had ingested cocaine and sped more than 100 mph before colliding with Schnobrich at Hamline Avenue and Hwy. 96 in Arden Hills on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021.

Toney was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter. He was driving with a suspended license, and had two previous convictions for drunken driving, three for driving after his license was revoked and one for speeding.

Schnobrich, 40, an Arden Hills father of three and a U pediatric and palliative care doctor, was on his way to work at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center when Toney struck his car. Schnobrich was hit with such force that his seat belt broke, and when police arrived they found the engine block of his vehicle hanging from the passenger side door. He died hours later.

Jennifer Schnobrich, who said she has spent countless hours thinking of her older brother's death, read a statement in court and also shared one from his widow, Rachel Schnobrich, that read in part: "Dan was an amazing spouse ... I couldn't have been happier with him as a husband, and I couldn't have been luckier to watch him thrive as a dad."

According to Rachel's statement, their children sometimes cuddle with their father's clothes when they miss him. "Watching them suffer is worse than watching my own," she wrote.

Jeffrey Schnobrich said the death of his only son had turned him towards antidepressants and wounded his grandchildren, who he said show signs of aggression and anxiety. He has picked up more chores and family duties since his son died, but said he was still angry to have buried him.

"Dan died. Those were the only two words I recall my sobbing daughter-in-law softly mumble as she walked in the door at 3 a.m.," Jeffrey Schnobrich said. "Dan was going to be sure that he was there for his kids, except now he's gone ... why was I not the one to die?"

Judge Elena Ostby denied a shorter sentence for Toney, but added that she hopes family members will help rehabilitate him when he's released. He could spend the last two years of his sentence on supervised release if he shows good behavior.

"Nothing the criminal justice system can do will make the family whole for their loss," Ostby said as she sentenced Toney. "This is a tragedy anyway you cut it. Nobody's a winner."