Authorities say icy roads may be to blame for a single-vehicle crash that killed a St. Paul man in western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning.

Darwin Maradiaga-Castellon, 27, died after the car he was driving went off the road and hit a tree in Cylon, Wis., according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Hwy. 63/64.

A passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.