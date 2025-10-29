St. Paul man charged in vandalism spree that targeted LGBT Pride flags and anti-Trump signs

Floyd, who is not related to the George Floyd who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer, was arrested July 3, a month after he was allegedly seen on Ring security camera footage trying to break open a storm door to gain access to a sign that read, “We will not obey,” according to the Ramsey County charges. The house was 2½ blocks away from where Floyd lives in the 1800 block of Pinehurst Avenue W., charges say.