A St. Paul man was assaulted and found dead in a state wildlife area in northern Anoka County, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:50 a.m. Saturday to the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area in Columbus and arrived to find the body in the 8000 block of Headquarters Road.

Mort Siwe, 20, had “visible external injuries … indicative of a physical assault,” read a statement issued Monday by the Sheriff’s Office, which disclosed nothing further about the death.

No arrests have been made in Siwe’s death. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.