A St. Paul man has admitted to serving as a straw buyer in a scheme that put nearly 100 guns on the street illegally.

Authorities said they recovered 18 of these guns at crimes scenes or in the possession of people who legally barred from having firearms.

Geryiell L. Walker, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to aiding and abetting false statements made during the purchase of firearms. Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.

This process, known as "straw purchasing," is a significant driver of the illegal gun market in Minneapolis and St. Paul, authorities say. In typical straw purchases, buyers have no felony conviction or other factor disqualifying them from owning a firearm. But they are actually buying the weapons for others who are either legally ineligible or don't want records linking them to the weapons.

According to court documents:

Between May 2020 and May 2021, Walker and co-defendants Sarah Jean Elwood, 34, and Jeffrey P. Jackson, 31, both of Crystal, conspired to make the illegal purchases. Elwood, who at the time had a permit-to-carry a firearm, would go to various licensed sellers and buy multiple firearms on behalf of Walker and others.

The deals included a $100 premium for each straw-purchased gun on top of the price paid for the weapon.

In total, the defendants illegally purchased about 97 firearms, including 62 in May 2021 alone. To date, 18 of them have been recovered by law enforcement at various crime scenes or in the possession of people who were legally prohibited from having firearms. The other 79 have yet to be recovered.

Authorities say they found multiple guns Elwood bought that were connected to shootings within weeks of buying them.

This past summer, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Elwood and Jackson with five counts related to the scheme. They have both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting, and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26 for Jackson and for May 11 for Elwood.